Prof Anju Bali Pandey honoured with Excellence in Educational Research Award

Garhwal Post Bureau
DEHRADUN, 10 Apr: Anju Bali Pandey is a dedicated academician and professional known for her impactful contributions to education and community development. She is a proud recipient of the Award of Excellence in Educational Research at the MIICCIA Legend Enterprise Award 2026, held in New Delhi on 9th April 2026, recognizing her excellence and inspiring work.
Prof Pandey has received several accolades earlier as well, but this award holds special significance for her as she hails from Dehradun, and the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.