Quantum University hosts Advanced NISM V-A Workshop in Financial Literacy

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 23 Feb: The Department of Commerce and Finance at Quantum University recently conducted a six-day Level 2 Advanced Workshop on Financial Literacy and Mutual Fund Distribution under Project GAURAV. The programme, held from 16 to 21 February 2026, focused on the NISM Mutual Fund Distributor Series V-A certification and brought practical financial market training straight into the classroom.

Organised in collaboration with Mindclub Foundation, a certified training partner of the National Stock Exchange of India and the National Institute of Securities Markets, along with implementation partner Talentskillsvarsity, the workshop ran for a total of 30 hours. It was designed not as a theoretical lecture series but as hands-on preparation for real opportunities in the BFSI sector.

This Level 2 training aimed to build employable skills in financial markets, particularly in mutual fund distribution. Students were introduced to mutual fund structures, regulatory frameworks, investment products, and distribution models. The sessions were structured in a way that helped participants understand not only what the concepts are, but how they function in practice.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Vivek Kumar and Director, Quantum School of Business, Prof Dr Manish Srivastava appreciated the department’s initiative to bring industry-aligned certification training to campus. They encouraged students to take full advantage of such professional learning platforms that strengthen career readiness.

The workshop was led by Gaurav Patel, SEBI Securities Market Trainer and empanelled trainer with NISM, NSE, BSE, and MCX. His sessions were interactive and application-oriented. Students worked through investment basics, mutual fund categories, investor services, regulatory compliance, SIP, STP and SWP transactions, taxation aspects, performance evaluation methods, and exam-focused strategies for the NISM Series V-A certification.

The event was coordinated by Rupali Khurana, Nodal Officer for Project GAURAV at Quantum University, with academic guidance from Dr Varsha Gupta, Coordinator, Department of Commerce and Finance.

Participants included B.Com II Semester students from the 2025–28 batch and MBA First Year students from the 2025–27 batch. The workshop concluded with revision sessions and mock test practice, helping students assess their preparation level and strengthen conceptual clarity.

Under Project GAURAV, students who completed the workshop became eligible to appear for the NISM Mutual Fund Distributor Series V-A Certification Examination at no additional cost. Successful candidates will receive official certification from the National Institute of Securities Markets.

Beyond exam preparation, the workshop expanded students’ understanding of financial markets and opened potential career paths in mutual fund distribution and financial advisory services. It marked another step toward aligning academic learning with industry expectations and strengthening professional competency in the evolving financial services sector.