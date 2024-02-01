Radha Raturi’s journey from journo to Chief Secretary has been eventful

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 31 Jan: Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi today took charge as the first woman Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand.

Her journey from being a journalist to reaching the topmost post in a state’s bureaucracy has been very eventful. Incidentally, there have been several officers in the state’s bureaucracy and the Police service who started off as journalists. Radha Raturi is also one of them.

Born as Radha Srivastava, she hails from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and wanted to be a journalist. Daughter of a bureaucrat (IRS officer BK Srivastava), she completed her post-graduation in Mass Communication from Mumbai (then Bombay) and later did her internship from Indian Express in Mumbai. She then joined the India Today fortnightly newsmagazine.

However, on her father’s advice to take up Civil Services, she changed course and prepared for the UPSC. She managed to crack the Civil Service and was selected as an Indian Information Service (IIS) cadre officer during the year 1985-86 and joined service in New Delhi. However, she appeared for the UPSC examination ang and managed to get the IPS Cadre this time (in 1987) in MP Cadre and joined the Police Academy in Hyderabad for training, where she met fellow IPS officer Anil Raturi, who was from the Uttar Pradesh Cadre. On her father’s advice to try for the IAS again, she again cracked the UPSC, becoming the topper, and got the MP Cadre.

After her marriage to Anil Raturi, she kept seeking a cadre change and, finally, after a year, managed to get her cadre changed to UP. For some time, Anil Raturi was posted at the Police Academy in Hyderabad and she followed him, as Joint Secretary on deputation, thus making her an officer that served in four states, namely MP, undivided UP, undivided Andhra Pradesh and, finally, Uttarakhand.

After the formation of Uttarakhand as a separate state, both, Anil Raturi and she chose to shift to Uttarakhand. It may be recalled that Anil Raturi retired as Director General of Police of Uttarakhand in November, 2020, and thereafter also served as Commissioner at the Right to Services Commission.

Radha Raturi has served as District Magistrate in Dehradun and, before that, in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, too. She has also worked as Chief Electoral Officer in Uttarakhand for a period of around 10 years. She is known to be pro-people, soft spoken but, at the same time, a no-nonsense officer. She is socially a quite active person.

