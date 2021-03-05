Rahul Mittra gets UP Gaurav Sammaan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

LUCKNOW, 5 Mar: Ace filmmaker Rahul Mittra was felicitated with the UP Gaurav Sammaan, by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, at a glittering ceremony in Lucknow, today evening. Mittra has been credited with changing the narrative of Indian cinema by coming out with his debut film, ‘Saheb Biwi aur Gangster’, more than a decade ago, based on the hindi heartland at a time when films were largely being made for the NRI audience. In 2012 Rahul extensively shot his big budget film ‘Bullett Raja’ in UP which opened the state as a shooting destination, attracting hundreds of film shoots, and has since then been constantly promoting UP as a shooting friendly state.

Other prominent guests present at the award function included Deputy Chief Minister UP Dinesh Sharma, Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak, Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon and Jail Minister Jai Kumar Singh Jackie, Sunil Jogi, Mukesh Singh, apart from top bureaucrats and media personalities.