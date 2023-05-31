Rain, hailstorm bring mercury down in Doon, Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 May: Dehradun and Mussoorie witnessed strong rains and hailstorm this afternoon along with gusty winds. The rain lasted around two hours, bringing the mercury down by several degrees.

Meanwhile, the State Weather Centre of the Union Government located in Dehradun has issued a yellow alert till 1 June and has predicted moderate to heavy rains in the hills and also thunderstorms in other parts of the state. Rains and hailstorms are predicted in Doon Valley on Wednesday, too.

According to Bikram Singh, Director of the Meteorological Centre, gusty winds are likely over the next two days with speeds of up to 70 to 80 kmph, particularly in the hills and hailstorms in the plains as well. Temperatures are likely to remain below normal over the next few days. As per the forecast, it may rain in Nainital, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar late tonight or tomorrow.

Due to rain accompanied by strong winds, the maximum temperature of Doon recorded a drop of up to three degrees. People felt relief from the heat due to the cloud cover throughout the day.

On Monday evening, a heavy landslide was reported in Malghat near Tintola between Tawaghat and Pangla on the Tawaghat-Lipulekh road in Kumaon. Seven villages of the high Himalayan Beas valley, including Pangla, Mangti, Ghatiyabagad, have been cut off due to debris.