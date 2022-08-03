‘Rajan ki Mahi’ launched at VoW Café event

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Aug: Media advisor at the CAG office BS Chauhan’s novel ‘Rajan ki Mahi’ was launched on 31 July at the ‘Book launch at VoW cafe’ programme. It has been published in Hindi by Hans Publication.

Chief discussant Sanjay Abhigyan, Editor, Amar Ujala, focused on the importance of the Indian constitution and also mentioned the “Beti hi bachaygi beti hi padhaygi” instead of “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” idea.

BS Chauhan said in a discussion with him that this novel of his has already been published in English by ‘Rubrik Publication’ in 2021. “Beti ko Talashti aankhein” a collection of 10 short stories published in 2010 is another work of the author.

The programme was chaired by Dr Sanjeev Chopra, former Director of LBSNAA. The condition of women and girls in society, reforms, present problems, their reasons and probable remedies were also discussed in detail at the event.

The questions of the listeners were also addressed by the author, BS Chauhan, Sanjay Abhiyan and Dr Sanjeev Chopra.

The protagonist of the novel is Mahi, who has lost her father very early in her life and the mother takes care of her by working at a milk distribution centre. The 136-page elongated novel is the life journey of Mahi, who gets an education with the support of Rajan, a Government officer, and then gets a job in London and then clears UPSC to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming an IPS officer.

Mahi’s struggle with the mental condition kleptomania, unmatched marriage, divorce and many more ups and downs of the journey of life makes the story realistic and more believable.

Vijay Kumar, ADG, Press Information Bureau, Rashmi Chopra, Neeraj Chauhan and Sheetal Chauhan, students of Mantrana Debating Society of DAV PG College participated in the event.