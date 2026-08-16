Rajpur Road: A Morning Symphony

By Atul Rawat

At the crack of dawn, as I stepped onto Rajpur Road, I was greeted by a cool breeze blowing down from the north. The previous night’s rain and storm had quietly passed, leaving behind an unusual sense of peace, as though the road itself was taking a deep breath before the day began. A green corridor beckons, where every dawn begins with a birdsong, cool breeze, and the fragrance of the earth

The asphalt still glistened with rainwater, and the fragrance of the damp earth seeped into body and soul like a magic potion. Birds announced the arrival of a new day while the first rays of the sun filtered gently through the magnificent trees lining the Rajpur Road.

Over time, I have become a small part of this morning socio-cultural ecosystem. Walking beneath the thick canopy, the trees appear like elderly guardians, silently watching generations pass beneath them. I am certain they have witnessed the changing faces of the city and quietly observed its evolution. John Muir has rightly said – In every walk with nature, one receives far more than one seeks.

The early morning belongs to the joggers and cyclists, dressed in elaborate sportswear and accompanied by the ubiquitous headphones that seem to have become an essential accessory of modern fitness.

Then come the walkers—a fascinating cross-section of society. Young and old, men and women, solitary souls and cheerful groups, silent observers and animated conversationalists. Every morning they weave together an ever-changing tapestry of humanity.

Their conversations travel effortlessly from the local to the global—from the price of tomatoes to the conflict in Iran, from hospital visits to soaring property prices. Rajpur Road is as much a debating chamber as it is a walking track.

Occasionally, a speeding two-wheeler or an impatient car cuts through the serenity, reminding everyone that the city is slowly waking up.

Street dogs keep a watchful eye on passers-by, well-groomed pets strain at their leashes, and monkeys supervise the proceedings from the trees and overhead wires. The monkeys, too, form an elaborate society. Entire families stake their claim to the roadside, with members of every size and age. Tiny infants cling tightly to their mothers while the older ones leap effortlessly from branch to branch. Even here, the division of labour between the genders appears remarkably evident.

Soon comes the chaiwala—the true representative of Rajpur Road’s economy. Half the city’s important decisions, one suspects, are taken over paper cups of overboiled tea. Nearby, the sabziwala meticulously arranges tomatoes, apples and green vegetables with the precision of an artist preparing an exhibition.

The road also passes several places of worship where the morning unfolds with purpose and discipline. Flower vendors, incense sellers and shopkeepers catering to devotees begin their daily rituals long before most of the city has opened its eyes.

The road, too, has its own lessons to impart. It quietly transforms into a driving school for learners on scooties and in cars. Every now and then, one comes across a father patiently teaching his daughter or a husband encouraging his wife through her first uncertain turns. There is no impatience, no hurry—only quiet confidence and shared smiles. The emotions are as pure as the morning dew resting on the leaves.

Not everything, however, is picture-perfect. One must dodge the litter left behind by the previous night’s visitors—beer cans, chips packets, food cartons and plastic bags that silently testify to our collective disregard for public spaces. The evidence of “Swachh Bharat” lies scattered for all to see, and one’s blood pressure rises a few notches at the thoughtlessness of fellow citizens.

Suddenly, the sun feels noticeably warmer.

Just then, attention shifts to a group of children dressed in crisp martial arts uniforms, marching towards their morning practice with admirable discipline. Nearby, gym enthusiasts are already sweating through their workouts, chasing strength and fitness before the day gathers pace.

The newspaper delivery man has commenced his daily routine. With the expertise of a seasoned sharpshooter, he flicks each newspaper in a perfect arc. It sails effortlessly over gates and lands precisely in the verandah. One cannot help but marvel at the biomechanics of a skill perfected through years of practice.

The cafés slowly lift their shutters and prepare for the breakfast crowd. Young couples quietly occupy the corner tables, stealing a few precious moments of conversation and companionship before the demands of the day take over.

School buses rumble past, city buses follow close behind, and office-goers begin to fill the streets.

As the sun climbs higher, the intricate labyrinth of the Rajpur Road ecosystem comes fully alive—a harmonious blend of nature and commerce, devotion and routine, conversations and silence, memories and aspirations.

And every morning, without fail, Rajpur Road composes the same symphony with entirely different notes, welcoming another day in the life of the city.

It is a priceless treasure that the Doonites must preserve, just as our forefathers did when they nurtured and laid it out with such care. Yet, parts of it have already been scarred by the relentless symbols of modern development. The trees, silent witnesses to this transformation, seem to shed invisible tears for what is being lost at the altar of development.