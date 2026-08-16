The Journey to Gen Z: A Generation of Creativity & Innovation

By Prof Kamal K Pande

Every generation inherits the dreams of the past and carries them forward, leaving a legacy for those who follow. Building upon the foundations laid by its predecessors, each generation contributes to the continuing story of human progress. This intergenerational journey connects the past with the present and shapes the future.

A generation is a group of people born within a particular period who share similar historical, social, cultural, technological and economic experiences. A generation generally spans 15–20 years (Pew Research Centre, 2015). As of 2026, the Greatest Generation is approximately 99–125 years old; the Silent Generation, 81–98; the Baby Boomers, 62–80; Generation X, 46–61; Millennials, 30–45; Generation Z, 14–29; Generation Alpha, 2–13; and Generation Beta, 0–1 years old. Exact ages may vary depending on an individual’s birth date.

From India’s freedom struggle to the digital age, the nation has undergone a remarkable generational transformation. From the Greatest Generation to the Millennials, each generation has contributed to India’s progress and helped create the social, cultural, scientific, technological and economic foundations on which Gen Z has grown. Today’s young generation is more than a product of smartphones and social media; it is the outcome of more than a century of change and progress. This evolution continues with Generation Alpha and Generation Beta, shaping the future in new ways.

The journey of generations is as old as human civilisation. In the modern era, it continued with the Greatest Generation (1901–1927), whose members witnessed two World Wars, colonial rule and India’s freedom movement. Their resilience, sacrifice and patriotism laid the foundations of modern India. They were followed by the Silent Generation (1928–1945), which experienced the Indian freedom movement, the Second World War and, for many, the Partition of India. Guided by the values of family, responsibility, education and hard work, they helped strengthen independent India.

The Baby Boomers (1946–1964) grew up during India’s nation-building years. They witnessed the Green Revolution, the White Revolution and the expansion of education and public institutions. Their commitment to stability, education and hard work strengthened India’s economy, democracy and scientific progress. Generation X (1965–1980) grew up during a period of rapid technological and economic change. They saw television become widespread, computers transform workplaces and economic liberalisation create new opportunities. Education increasingly focused on professional careers, making them practical, adaptable and open to new ideas while preserving traditional values.

The Millennial Generation (1981–1996) came of age during India’s economic liberalisation, the Information Technology (IT) revolution and increasing globalisation. They embraced technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, helping to build India’s information technology industry, start-up ecosystem and digital economy. They laid the foundation for the digital world inherited by the next generation.

The journey eventually reached Generation Z (1997–2012), popularly known as Gen Z, Zoomers and Digital Natives. They are the first generation in India to grow up with smartphones, affordable internet access and social media from childhood. Digital technology has always been a natural part of their lives, making them quick learners, highly connected and comfortable with artificial intelligence, online education and digital communication.

Government initiatives such as Digital India have accelerated Gen Z’s digital transformation. However, growing up in a highly connected world has brought both opportunities and challenges. Constant exposure to smartphones, social media and instant information has contributed to digital dependence, shorter attention spans and a preference for instant gratification. Misinformation, cyberbullying, excessive screen time, problematic digital use and constant social comparison have become major concerns. Intense academic and career competition has further increased mental, emotional and social health challenges among many young people.

The journey now continues with Generation Alpha (2013–2024), growing up with artificial intelligence, smart devices and personalised learning, followed by Generation Beta (2025–2039), the first generation born in an age of advanced artificial intelligence and automation.

The sacrifice of the Greatest Generation, the dedication of the Silent Generation, the nation-building spirit of the Baby Boomers, the adaptability of Generation X, the innovation of Millennials and the digital confidence of Gen Z reflect India’s remarkable transformation. Generation Alpha and Generation Beta will continue this journey by building on the achievements of those who came before them.

Today’s young generation is one of the most influential generations of the twenty-first century. They are driving innovation, influencing society and shaping the future. Often called the “True Gen”, they prefer to discover the truth through personal experience rather than simply accepting traditional beliefs, stereotypes or social labels. They are socially conscious, digitally connected and globally aware.

They value innovation, creativity, diversity, inclusion, collaboration and positive social change. They are confident in expressing their views, open to diverse perspectives and willing to question established ideas in pursuit of meaningful change.

This generation deserves to be understood, empowered and inspired to realise their full potential. Families, educators, policymakers and society share a collective responsibility to nurture Gen Z through trust, guidance and meaningful communication. With the right support and opportunities, they can become a powerful driving force behind a stronger, more innovative, inclusive and prosperous India.

(The author is former Director, Department of Higher Education, Uttarakhand)