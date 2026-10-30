Rapid changes in nature are of serious concern: Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi

28th day of Prakriti Path Yatra

Garhwal Post Bureau

Barabanki, 29 Oct: Carrying the message of nature conservation, environmental protection and making the Earth greener, the Nature Network – Pedal for Nature (Prakriti Path Yatra), led by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi, proceeded from Ram Sanehi Ghat towards Barabanki on the 28th day of the cycling expedition. During the journey, Dr. Joshi and the accompanying cyclists received a grand welcome with flower garlands at Lachhbar Crossing and near the Shiva Temple in Pratapganj. The interactions highlighted important concerns regarding environmental changes, climate change and the role of ordinary citizens in protecting nature.

As the expedition travelled from Ram Sanehi Ghat towards Barabanki, local residents and dignitaries welcomed the cyclists at Lachhbar Crossing. Dr. Ram Samujh Verma, Dr. Devta Singh Verma, local leader Shailendra Kumar, yoga practitioner Dr. Shashi Aavesh and others were present on the occasion. They welcomed Dr. Joshi and the cyclists with flowers and appreciated their efforts to spread awareness about nature conservation.

The expedition subsequently received another warm welcome near the Shiva Temple in Pratapganj. Abhishek Nag, who serves as an Academic Resource Person (ARP) in the Deva education block, District Development Officer (DDO) Bhushan Kumar, Rajesh Srivastava, who had arrived from Bastar, and other local residents welcomed Dr. Joshi with flower garlands.

Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi said that studies by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) continue to highlight changes taking place in nature and the global climate. These changes are a matter of serious concern, and understanding them requires a scientific approach.

He explained that mountains and oceans play important roles in influencing the Earth’s climate. Changes in mountain temperatures, warming oceans and variations in atmospheric conditions affect rainfall patterns. While seasonal variations in ocean temperatures were previously more clearly defined, the continuing trend of ocean warming is influencing the global climate system. As a result, some regions may experience extreme rainfall, others irregular precipitation, and some drought-like conditions.

Dr. Joshi also referred to climate phenomena such as El Niño and La Niña. He explained that these phenomena are associated with changes in sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean and can influence weather conditions and rainfall patterns across the world.

Understanding these processes is essential because the effects of climate change are not confined to any single country or region. Changes in one part of the global climate system can have consequences for communities and ecosystems far beyond that location.

Dr. Joshi emphasised that environmental protection and conservation are not the responsibility of governments alone; every citizen has an equally important role to play.

Referring to developed regions such as Europe and the United States, he observed that the threat posed by climate change is serious even for developed countries. The effects of changing natural systems are being felt across the world.

Therefore, it would be incorrect to consider the environmental crisis a problem limited to a particular country, society or geographical region. Protecting nature requires collective awareness, cooperation and action at every level.

Dr. Joshi also spoke about the relationship between nature and religious faith. He observed that people devote considerable time and effort to religious practices but often do not pay sufficient attention to the changes taking place in the natural environment.

He said that just as people turn to religious practices to address their shortcomings and seek positive change, they must also recognise and fulfil their responsibilities towards nature. Respect for the natural world should not remain limited to words or faith; it must be reflected in our everyday behaviour and actions.

He emphasised that conserving rivers, forests, mountains, water sources and wildlife is directly connected to protecting human life. When the natural balance is disturbed, the consequences are felt in human health, food security, water availability and overall well-being.

Dr. Joshi explained that the Prakriti Path Yatra is not merely a cycling expedition covering long distances. It is an initiative to connect people with nature and develop a deeper understanding of the environmental changes taking place around them.

The expedition seeks to encourage communities to move beyond discussions about environmental protection and translate awareness into practical action.