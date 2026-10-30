U’khand Gramin Bank opens Customer Service Point in Border Village of Tejam

Garhwal Post Bureau



Dehradun, 29 Oct: Uttarakhand Gramin Bank inaugurated its first Model Customer Service Point (CSP) under the Dharchula Branch in Tejam, a border village in Dharchula, Pithoragarh district, Uttarakhand. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Hari Har Patnaik, Chairman of the Bank, as the Chief Guest.

Regional Manager Sandeep Kukreti, Regional Office officials Ankit Jaiswal and Kiran Mehta Karki, Dharchula Branch Manager Praveen Singh Jeena, the village Pradhan, and a large number of local residents were also present on the occasion.

With this initiative, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank has become the first bank to extend banking services to the Darma Valley. This achievement marks a significant step towards promoting financial inclusion in remote and border villages and ensuring easy access to banking facilities for local residents.

Addressing the gathering, the Bank’s Chairman, Hari Har Patnaik, provided detailed information about the Bank’s various schemes and programs and encouraged villagers to make use of them. He stated that Uttarakhand Gramin Bank is committed to serving the general public by expanding its reach to remote areas as well. In line with this commitment, the Model CSP has been established in this remote region, enabling villagers to access banking services within their own village.

This year, UGB has appointed a total of 34 new CSPs in Pithoragarh district, of which 12, approximately 35%, are women. This initiative is an important step towards expanding banking services while also encouraging greater participation of women in the banking network.

The Chairman assured the villagers that Uttarakhand Gramin Bank would always stand by them in accessing its various services and facilities. He further stated that villagers could directly contact the Bank’s management in case of any difficulties.

On the occasion, Regional Manager Sandeep Kukreti expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone present and reaffirmed that Uttarakhand Gramin Bank would remain committed to providing better banking services to the villagers.