NCW to hold programmes in Doon today focusing on women empowerment

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Oct: The National Commission for Women (NCW) will organise three major programmes in Dehradun and Rishikesh on 30 and 31 October with a focus on women’s empowerment, protection of rights, economic self-reliance and leadership development. The events will include a women’s public hearing, an interaction programme with women beneficiaries and entrepreneurs, and a leadership workshop for elected women representatives.

According to officials, the programme ‘National Commission for Women at Your Doorstep – Women’s Public Hearing’ will be held at the Police Lines Auditorium, Race Course, Dehradun, from 10 a.m. tomorrow under the chairmanship of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar. The initiative aims to provide a platform for addressing women’s grievances and ensuring effective redressal of issues concerning their rights and welfare.

Later, the same day, at 2.30 p.m., the NCW will organise an interaction programme titled ‘Shakti Samagam: Srijan Se Samriddhi’ at the auditorium of AIIMS Rishikesh. The programme will be chaired by Vijaya Rahatkar, while Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will participate as the chief guest. Around 1,000 women associated with self-help groups, women entrepreneurs and beneficiaries of various Central and State Government schemes are expected to take part in the interaction. The event will provide a platform for discussions on women’s economic empowerment, entrepreneurship and opportunities created through government welfare programmes.

On 31 October, the commission will organise a one-day workshop titled ‘She is a Changemaker’ for elected women representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies. The workshop will be held at the Doon Medical College Auditorium at Dherakhas in Patel Nagar, Dehradun, and is expected to witness the participation of around 600 elected women representatives.

The programme is aimed at strengthening leadership skills, enhancing participation in governance and encouraging greater empowerment of elected women representatives. Through the three events, the National Commission for Women seeks to promote women’s rights, strengthen institutional support mechanisms and encourage greater participation of women in social, economic and political decision-making processes.