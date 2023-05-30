Rapid progress has been made on several fronts in U’khand: CM

Dhami, Baliyan address media on 9 years of Modi Govt

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 29 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today interacted with the media at a local hotel and shared information and claims regarding achievements of the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 9 years. The CM claimed that the 9 year rule of the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been dedicated to good governance and welfare of the poor. Many public welfare schemes are being run under his leadership, targeted at every section of the society.

Dhami emphasised that India has earned a unique status on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The way he is respected during his foreign visits makes every Indian proud and it is a moment of honour for every Indian. Today, the whole world is looking at India with hopes and aspirations.

The CM reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special emotional attachment and connect with Uttarakhand. Under his guidance, in the last 9 years, rapid work has been done in every field in the state. Rapid work has been done on the Bharat Mala project, the all-weather Char Dham road, significantly improving rail connectivity, improving education, medical facilities and infrastructure as well as improving the connectivity in the state. Kedarnath reconstruction work is making rapid progress and the redevelopment work as per the Master Plan is also making progress in Badrinath. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated his every moment to the service of the country.

CM Dhami further claimed that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government’s full attention is on the Navratnas of development in Uttarakhand. In this regard, the first Navratna is work on reconstruction of Kedarnath-Badrinath Dhams being carried out at a cost of Rs 1300 crores. The second is the work on Gaurikund-Kedarnath and Govindghat-Hemkund Sahib ropeways to be done at a cost of Rs 2500 crores. The third is work on bringing forward the ancient temples of Kumaon that have mythological significance. For this, work on the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission is also being done. Sixteen temples have been included in the first phase. The fourth ratna, the CM asserted, is the rapid promotion of home stays in the entire state. The fifth is the development of 16 eco-tourism destinations in the state. The sixth is rapid expansion of health services in Uttarakhand under which an AIIMS satellite centre is also being built in Udham Singh Nagar. The seventh is the Tehri Lake Development Project costing about Rs 2000 crores which is also being worked on. The eighth is the redevelopment of Rishikesh-Haridwar as the Yoga and adventure tourism capitals, while the final ratna is the upcoming Tanakpur-Bageshwar railline, the work on which will also start soon.

Also present on this occasion, Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Baliyan addressed the media on the occasion. He shared detailed information on the achievements of the Central Government in the past 9 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Baliyan claimed that the central government has done commendable work in the field of service to the poor and ensured greater respect and dignity for the underprivileged, empowerment of women, better infrastructure for health facilities, development of technology, environmental protection and many other areas. Baliyan added that the Government is committed that no one sleeps hungry and for this free foodgrains are being distributed to 80 crore people under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. The government has also ensured tap water supply to 11.88 crores families, and helped in the construction of 11.72 crore toilets in homes under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Not only this, the government is committed to the welfare of every section of society and, for this reason, it has also granted constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes.

Baliyan added that 48.27 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts have been opened. He claimed that more than 3 crore houses have been constructed for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. To ensure treatment of the poor, 37 crore Ayushman Bharat health accounts have been created in the country. The government is committed to the welfare of farmers and, for this reason, they are being given assistance of Rs 6000 per annum. More than 11 crore farmers have benefitted under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Affordable and accessible health services are being made available to all. During the Covid period, India made two indigenous vaccines, which also helped other countries apart from Indians. Road, rail, air connectivity are being expanded rapidly in the country. Rapid progress is being made in every field including the augmentation of health facilities and ensuring greater access of the poor to the health services.

Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Agrawal, MLA Vinod Chamoli, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, BJP General Secretary Organisation Ajaey Kumar, Ashwini Tyagi and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion.