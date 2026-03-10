Red Cross Dehradun celebrates International Women’s Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Mar: The District Red Cross Branch Dehradun marked International Women’s Day at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Girls’ Hostel, Baniyawala, on the theme “Give to Gain”.

Chief Guest Sunita Tamta, Director General, Health, Uttarakhand, highlighted women’s achievements and the importance of generosity and cooperation in promoting gender equality.

Special Guest Dr S Farooq emphasised respect for women, equal rights, empowerment through education and entrepreneurship, and awareness of health.

Dr MS Ansari, Chairman of the District Red Cross Branch, urged students to share knowledge with their communities, reinforcing the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign.

Inspirational women such as Rani Lakshmibai, Teelu Rauteli, Gaura Devi, Ahilyabai Holkar, and Bachendri Pal were remembered, and contributors to women’s empowerment were honoured with Red Cross mementos.

The programme concluded with a pledge to work together for women’s empowerment, attended by dignitaries including Dr JN Nautiyal, and Dr Sona Kaushal Gupta, staff, and 153 students.