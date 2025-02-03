Rekha Arya presents medals to weightlifting winners

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 1 Feb: Sports Minister Rekha Arya presented medals to the winners of the weightlifting competitions held at the Monal Hall, Maharana Pratap Sports College. The Sports Minister also gathered information from the players about the facilities available to them.

On Saturday, Minister Rekha Arya attended the final matches of the weightlifting competitions, watching them for over an hour. At the end of the event, she presented the medals to the victorious athletes. During her visit, the Minister also interacted with the players, discussing the accommodation, meals, and travel facilities provided during the National Games. She was informed by the players that the facilities offered here are comparable to those at international-level competitions.

The Minister wished the winners a bright future and urged the officials to ensure that both the athletes and the spectators have a comfortable experience. She emphasized the importance of maintaining security, ensuring it remains alert but does not hinder the audience’s movement.

Also present at the event were GTCC president Sunaina Prakash, Uttarakhand Olympic Association president Mahesh Negi, Bhagwan Karki, and other officials.