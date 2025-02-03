Rekha Arya lauds atheletes for bagging silver, bronze medals

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 1 Feb: Sports Minister, Rekha Arya, congratulated the athletes who won medals for Uttarakhand on Saturday. The state’s athletes won two Silver and five Bronze medals in Wushu. Additionally, the state also secured two Silver medals in badminton.

The Minister expressed her heartfelt congratulations to all the talented medalists for filling Uttarakhand’s medal tally at the 38th National Games. She said that in Wushu, Alangbam Chanu and Mehrbam won Silver medals, showcasing their exceptional talent, while Sahil Qureshi, Lavish Kunwar, Shubham, Neeraj Joshi, and Kartik Thapa earned Bronze. She hailed the men’s and women’s badminton teams of Uttarakhand for winning silver medals and bringing pride to Devbhoomi. She added that while many athletes missed out on Gold by a small margin, she is hopeful that in upcoming events, the athletes will win Gold medals in large numbers.