Wrestlers from state all set to go

By. MOHAMMAD SUHAIL ABBASI

DEHRADUN, 01 Feb: The 38th National Games are being organized in Uttarakhand from last Wednesday. After hockey and kabaddi, the wrestling competition will run from February 10-13. In the wrestling competition Mohit Kumar Nautiyal of Roorkee will show his strength in the 57 kg weight category in the men’s category and Shubham of Sohalpur village near Kaliyar in Roorkee area will show his strength in free style wrestling in the 86 kg weight category. In the women’s category, Prachi Saini of Imli Kheda of Roorkee area will wrestle in the 53 kg weight category and Rajni Best posted in Haridwar Police will wrestle in the 76 kg weight category. In this wrestling, both have chosen Indian traditional wrestling. This free style wrestling is exactly like the wrestling played in the villages of India. In this wrestling, the players are free to catch the opponent from anywhere and throw him down and it has been named free style in the National Games. Kabaddi players could not win medals for the state in the National Games, but they are expected to win medals for the state in wrestling. Wrestling players are sweating it out to win medals so that medals can be added to the state’s kitty.

Uttarakhand also won the Silver medal in the women’s category of the badminton team championship. While the gold medal was won by Karnataka, which defeated Uttarakhand 3-1.

Wushu player Isha, a resident of Bihar, says that the facilities being provided by the government are very good, but the food stalls are very small, due to which there is a lot of crowd there.

Uttarakhand player Rushi says that all the facilities being provided by the government are very good, but the only drawback is that the players of Uttarakhand are given poor quality kits. She says that a player’s kit is very important. Even if he does not win, he still has the kit. If its quality is not good then everything is useless.

Vanshika from Madhya Pradesh, who won a gold medal for her state yesterday, says that diet and peace are very important for a player, but due to the small food stalls, some players eat late, which spoils their schedule. Vanshika says that the behaviour of some volunteers also does not match that of the players.