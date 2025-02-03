Inclusive budget, says Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 1 Feb: Agriculture and Rural Development Minister of the state, Ganesh Joshi , termed the Union Budget 2025 as “ inclusive and development-oriented” for a developed India. He stated that this budget has been designed keeping in mind the interests of every section of society and will give new momentum to economic growth. Minister Ganesh Joshi emphasized that the budget focuses on uplifting the poor, youth, farmers, and women, with a special emphasis on the ‘Gyan’ initiative (poor, youth, farmers, women). He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Joshi appreciated the decision to raise the credit limit for Kisan Credit Cards from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh, calling it a testament to Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to farmers. He further praised Finance Minister for making several significant announcements for the agriculture sector in the Union budget . Notably, the launch of the PM Dhan-Dhanya Yojana was announced, which will directly benefit 1.7 crore farmers across the country. Minister Joshi noted that this scheme will not only bring prosperity to rural areas and strengthen farmers’ financial standing but also promote investment in the agriculture sector.

The Agriculture Minister also welcomed the historic move for the middle class in the budget , particularly the decision to make income up to ₹12 lakh tax-free, which will provide relief to millions of citizens. He highlighted that this decision will not only boost economic prosperity but also positively impact people’s lifestyles and is another significant step towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Minister Joshi further mentioned that the Union Budget 2025-26 has given special attention to the development of rural India. With a focus on infrastructure and agricultural reforms, the rural population will gain economic stability, and overall national development will be ensured.