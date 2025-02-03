Golden Glory: Arjun Babuta and Ojasvi Thakur Win 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event

By Anukriti Srivastava

DEHRADUN, 1 Feb: Arjun Babuta and Ojasvi Thakur from Punjab clinched the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the 38th National Games held in Dehradun. They triumphed over Maharashtra’s Arya Borse and Rudrankksh Patil with a final score of 16-12. The decisive shot from Arjun and Ojasvi, scoring 21.4, narrowly surpassed Maharashtra’s 21.0.

This victory marked a significant turnaround for Arjun, who had faced disappointment earlier in the Games by finishing fourth in the men’s 10m air rifle event. Securing the gold medal provided a much-needed boost to his morale. After narrowly missing a medal in last year’s Paris Olympics, Arjun expressed his readiness to move past that setback. “I’m trying to forget the past and focus on what’s ahead,” he remarked, expressing pride in his performance.

Arjun also shared insights into his mental preparation for shooting, emphasizing the importance of confidence and pressure management. “It’s all about preparing mentally to perform well when it counts,” he noted, highlighting this as his primary focus going forward.

In the same event, the silver medal was awarded to Maharashtra’s Arya Borse and Rudrankksh Patil, while the bronze went to Ismita Bhowal and Abhinav Shah from West Bengal. The West Bengal duo secured their bronze by defeating Gujarat’s Elavenil Valarivan and Murtaza Vania Mohammed with a score of 17-11 in the bronze medal match.

Looking ahead, Arjun intends to participate in upcoming trials for major events this year, aiming to further enhance his performance. The 38th National Games continue at Trishul Range, showcasing India’s top shooters competing for prestigious honors.