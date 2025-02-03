Sports Minister hails budget provisions

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 1 Feb: Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a budget that has provided significant relief to the common people by increasing the Income Tax limit to 12 lakh, said Rekha Arya, Sports Minister of Uttarakhand.

The budget also announces a new scheme for SC-ST women, under which women who are becoming entrepreneurs for the first time will be able to avail term loans of up to Rs 2 crore, enabling them to start their businesses. This initiative aims to promote women empowerment and entrepreneurship. It will significantly contribute to the empowerment of SC and ST women in the state.

The Central budget also includes plans to develop 50 new tourist destinations. Uttarakhand will definitely benefit from this, as plans for the Ramayana Circuit, Mahabharat Circuit, Sharda Corridor, and Manskhand Kedarkhand are already in the pipeline.

Furthermore, the Centre has made provisions for providing loans under the Mudra Yojana for homestays, which will also benefit the state, as the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Homestay Scheme is already operational here. There is a great demand for such facilities in the state.

The Udaan Scheme will be expanded to include 120 new airports, offering development opportunities to airports in Garhwal and Kumaon regions of Uttarakhand, including the one in Gochar.

The Jal Jeevan Mission has been extended until 2028, which will benefit Uttarakhand, as more than 50% of the state remains to be included in this scheme.

The multi-faceted development mission initiated by Prime Minister and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will receive strong support from this budget to make it a success.