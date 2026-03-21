Relief of over Rs 8.7 million distributed to 110 disaster-affected families by Minister Joshi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Mar: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today provided major relief to 110 families from disaster-affected Gram Panchayats Seragaon, Karligad, and Dhanaula in Raipur development block. The event was held at a private hotel in Sahastradhara under the Gramotthan (RIP) project run by the Rural Development Department. On this occasion, cheques amounting to over Rs 8.7 million were distributed to various self-help groups.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the state government is continuously working for the rehabilitation of disaster-affected areas and for promoting livelihoods and empowerment of women. He highlighted that the Gramotthan (RIP) project is creating self-employment opportunities for rural communities, helping strengthen their economic condition.

Speaking to women associated with self-help groups, he said, “Today’s women are no longer limited to their families; they have become a strong foundation for economic and social transformation.” He added that, by joining self-help groups, women are not only becoming self-reliant but are also playing a vital role in the development of their villages and society.

He further stated that the state government is extending full support to connect women with self-employment and entrepreneurship, enabling them to actively contribute to the development of the state. Praising the efforts of self-help groups, he said that women are the backbone of the rural economy and are being encouraged at every level. He also mentioned that more than 255,000 women in the state have already become “Lakhpati Didis.”

District Panchayat Member Veer Singh Chauhan, Gram Pradhan Rakesh Jawadi, Sanjay Rana, Sachin Rana, Ghanshyam Negi, Ratan Singh, and Block Development Officer Arpana Bahuguna, along with several others, were present on the occasion.