50 newly appointed Assistant Profs to receive training at BHU

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Mar: To promote excellence, quality, and innovation in higher education, 50 newly appointed teachers from the science stream across various colleges in the state will undergo special training at Banaras Hindu University. This training programme, scheduled to begin on 23 March, will focus on modern teaching techniques and advanced research methodologies.

Under the Higher Education Quality Enhancement and Knowledge Enrichment Training Scheme, 35 assistant librarians from different colleges are also currently undergoing training at the same institution. They are being trained in modern library systems and practices.

According to officials from the Higher Education Department, the initiative aims to enhance the quality of higher education by providing teachers from government universities and colleges with specialised training at prestigious institutions across the country. This will help foster a research-oriented and innovative academic environment in the state.

The focused training and induction program at BHU will run from 23 March to 19 April. During this period, participants will receive training in modern educational standards, teaching methodologies, research techniques, and academic administration. The objective is to enable teachers to make their teaching more effective and qualitative, and to encourage a research-driven mindset among students in their respective institutions. Experts from across the country and distinguished faculty members of BHU will deliver lectures during the sessions.

Officials also stated that the 12-day training programme for assistant librarians, running from March 9 to March 22, covers modern aspects of library systems, including digital access, e-libraries, information management, and emerging technological advancements in libraries. Along with theoretical knowledge, participants are also receiving practical training.

As part of the programme, assistant librarians have visited various libraries of BHU, as well as institutions like the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies and the Nagari Pracharini Sabha in Varanasi. These visits provided insights into modern library management, digitisation, and effective utilisation of resources.

Dhan Singh Rawat, Higher Education Minister of Uttarakhand, stated that the state government has decided to provide exposure visits and training to teachers at premier institutions under the quality enhancement and knowledge enrichment scheme. He added that the training of 50 newly appointed science teachers at BHU from March 23 will have a positive impact on educational institutions across the state.