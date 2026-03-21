Tula’s Institute hosts AIMA Student Management Games

Garhwal Post Bureau



Dehradun, 20 Mar: Tula’s Institute, Dehradun, hosted a three-day-long AIMA Student Management Games (SMG) Regional Round 2025–26 within its premises, here. The event brought together students from various institutions for a competitive and engaging learning experience. The event began with an inaugural ceremony. A total of 54 teams from 7 institutions participated in the competition.

On Day 1, 29 teams with 96 participants competed in five rounds covering areas such as strategy, finance, marketing, and operations. At the end of the day, 10 teams qualified for the finale. On Day 2, 25 teams participated in another set of five rounds. Based on their performance, 10 teams advanced to the finale.

In the final round, held on the concluding day, 20 shortlisted teams competed. Participants showcased strong analytical skills, teamwork, and decision-making abilities.

MEIT, Meerut, secured both the first and second positions in the competition. The winning team comprised Harsh Verma, Divij, and Rakshit Gupta, while the runner-up team included Shivi Rastogi, Samiksha, Vikash, and Tushar Buchchis. The third position was secured by RIT, Roorkee, with team members Aman Kumar Modak, Sneha Gupta, Piyush Mandal, and Neeraj Kumar.

The event provided a platform for students to apply theoretical knowledge in practical business scenarios.

The event was attended by Dr Shailendra Kumar Tiwary (Director), Dr Nishant Saxena (Additional Director), Dr Vijay Kumar Upadhyay (Registrar), Dr Arghya Sarkar (Head of Department), Dr Akansha Gautam (Assistant Professor), Bharat Bhushan (Assistant Professor), Pradeep Kumar (Manager, AIMA), and Ashu Sikri (Assistant Director, AIMA).

Tula’s Institute congratulated all winners and participants and thanked the organising team and faculty members for the successful conduct of the event.