Gas cylinder booking should be uniform for all: Speaker Bhushan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 20 Mar: Residents of the Kotdwar region are facing significant difficulties due to delays in gas cylinder refills. Currently, online booking for gas cylinders is taking up to 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, leading to growing dissatisfaction among consumers.

Taking serious note of the issue, Assembly Speaker and Kotdwar MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan adopted a firm stance. She spoke over the phone with Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kotdwar, Sandeep Kumar, to assess the situation and issued immediate instructions for improvement.

She clearly stated that since Kotdwar falls under a Municipal Corporation area, gas cylinder booking should be ensured uniformly within 25 days. She also directed officials to take effective measures to improve the system and provide relief to the general public.

Ritu Khanduri Bhushan further emphasised that any negligence in essential services like gas supply will not be tolerated and that public convenience must remain the top priority.