Ruskin Bond unveils new book on ‘True Happiness’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Mar: In celebration of International Day of Happiness, celebrated author Ruskin Bond launched the book, ‘What Makes Us Happy’ published by Natraj Publishers, Dehradun.

At the book launch, Bond shared, “A deep connection with nature is a powerful source of happiness. This delightful picture book offers a guide for both parents and children to find joy together.”

He stressed the need for meaningful conversations with children: “We must talk to them about what true happiness really means. Without this, they risk being led astray by a materialistic, competitive culture.”

Bond believes that this joyful, practical, and poetic book will inspire, both, adults and children to reflect on what truly enriches life, steering them toward real, lasting happiness.