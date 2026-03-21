Culinary Chronicles

By Yasmin Rahul Bakshi

“A twilight drenched in bliss” at Vivek & Seema Vaid’s warm home in South Delhi. Chatted endlessly without realising what the arms of the clock were pointing at – quarter to one.

I was introduced to Tiger’s cousin Vivek many years ago. A food critic, connoisseur and a well-connected man in the hospitality industry. For a selectively social person like me who has many acquaintances but few friends, it wasn’t quick to make him a confidant.

Amiable and affable! Aunty, his mother-in-law, prepared the most delectable “Cheese Rolls” that I had been longing for since I saw them in Vivek’s teaser posts on social media. A lava of cheese flowing out of a golden crust. I gulped in two with greed along with salad and dips for starters with no inhibitions or formalities.

Each time we were scheduled to meet, he would ask my choice of food or something special he could get from his city. Somehow, I could not get an opportunity to relish those cheese filled bread rolls that tempted me.

The dining table was aristocratically spread with scrumptious food prepared by all the ladies of the house. An opulent repast in homes has become rare these days when most want to host in eateries or clubs.

With each morsel the affection could be sensed. There was chirpiness and laughter while we dined. Invariably, when I come across “bread rolls”, I reminisce about that splendid and memorable evening spent with the family.

Ingredients:

White bread slices – 6 Processed / cheddar cheese – 1 cup (grated) Tomato – 1 (medium size) Onion – 1 (medium size) Green chillies – 2 Coriander leaves – 1 tsp (chopped) Chives – 1 Tbsp (chopped) (optional) Oil – for frying Salt – according to taste

Method:

Cut the edges of the bread slices.

Finely chop the onion, tomato and green chilies.

Gently mix the cheese with the chopped chives, coriander leaves, tomato, onion and salt.

Dip each bread slice in water and squeeze out the water tenderly by pressing it between both the palms, ensuring the slice does not break.

Take two tablespoons of the cheese filling and wrap it tightly in the squeezed bread slice. Oval or round as per desire.

Repeat the same with all the bread slices.

Heat oil in a pan and deep fry each piece until golden brown or brush with oil and air fry them in an air fryer.

Serve immediately.

(Yasmin Rahul Bakshi is an accomplished senior consultant Chef and a food historian. A widely travelled Army wife from the Mussoorie hills with exposure to international cuisines & preserving recipes with the medium of food photography and digital content creation in the form of stories.)