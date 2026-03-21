Agriculture & Environment are complementary: Dr Anil Prakash Joshi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Mar: The closing ceremony of the two-day ‘Kisan Mela’ (Farmers’ Fair) and Agro-Industrial Exhibition, organised at Uttaranchal University, concluded today with great enthusiasm and festivity. Renowned environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi graced the closing occasion as the Chief Guest. Dr Joshi is the founder of the Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO), Dehradun, and has been working extensively in the fields of environmental conservation and sustainable development for a long time.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Dr Joshi stated that agriculture and the environment are complementary to one another, and in the present times, it is absolutely essential to practice farming alongside the conservation of natural resources. He emphasised that students and farmers should adopt scientific and sustainable agricultural practices, which would not only boost production but also ensure the preservation of the environment. Appreciating the Kisan Mela organised by the university, he remarked that such events serve as excellent platforms for the exchange of knowledge and experiences.

On the second day of the fair, a model-making competition was organised, in which students from various colleges across Dehradun participated. The competition featured the display of various models related to agriculture, environmental conservation, water management, and modern farming techniques, which were evaluated by a panel of experts. Additionally, students presented a cultural programme featuring folk dances, songs, and other colourful performances that captivated the audience.

In the model-making competition, the first prize was awarded to students from the School of Agriculture at Uttaranchal University; the second prize went to Jigyasa University; and the third prize went to students from Shivalik Engineering College. The award for the ‘Most Innovative Stall’ was presented to ‘Greenwich Greens’, a group working on strawberry production using soil-less hydroponics technology.

Jitendra Joshi, President of Uttaranchal University, emphasised the need to increase farmers’ income and encourage innovation in agriculture, reiterating that the university remains committed to working in the best interests of the farming community.

At the conclusion of the event, Dr Sharad Pandey, Director of the Faculty of Agriculture, extended his thanks to everyone present and expressed his gratitude to all those who contributed to making the event a success.

Professor SP Singh—popularly known as the “Bottle Gourd Man (Lauki Purush)”—Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, and a large number of farmers were also present on this occasion.