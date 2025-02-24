Repair & Reuse: Key Strategy for Minimising E-Waste in India

By Dr Brij Mohan Sharma

In today’s rapidly advancing technological world, electronic devices have become an integral part of our daily lives. However, the growing issue of e-waste has significantly contributed to environmental degradation, with the level of air pollution tripling in the past decade. Several research studies were commissioned by the Rajya Sabha on this issue, and the Central Pollution Control Board reported that, in 2005, the country produced 1.47 lakh tons of e-waste per day, whereas, by 2013, this had increased to 850,000 tons. Unfortunately, only five percent of this e-waste is being properly disposed of. Statistics show that the Indian government imports 60 lakh tons of e-waste every year. Often, the electronic products that we import eventually turn into waste, costing companies significant amounts to dispose of. Over the last 15 years, the demand for Chinese electronic products in India has surged, with billions of rupees’ worth of products being imported, including millions of rupees’ worth of electronic toys.

India’s e-waste generation is significantly concentrated in urban areas, with several states contributing notably to the total volume. Mumbai leads the country, generating 11,017.1 tons of e-waste annually, followed by Delhi with 9,730 tons. Bengaluru, a major tech hub, generates 4,648.4 tons annually, while Chennai and Kolkata contribute 4,132.2 tons and 4,025.3 tons, respectively. Other cities like Ahmedabad (3,287.5 tons), Hyderabad (2,833.5 tons), and Pune (2,584.2 tons) also contribute substantial amounts of e-waste. Surat and Nagpur follow with 1,836.5 tons and 1,768.9 tons annually. These figures reflect the growing demand for electronic devices and the challenge of managing their disposal in rapidly developing urban centres.

The issue of e-waste has become one of the biggest environmental challenges of the 21st century. If e-waste is not properly disposed of or recycled, harmful substances such as lead, mercury, and cadmium can be released, posing serious health risks to humans and wildlife. Additionally, the rapid increase in e-waste is overwhelming current recycling systems, making the problem even more challenging. This article sheds light on the causes, consequences, and potential solutions to the growing e-waste issue, while emphasising the need for better management practices, heightened awareness, and stricter regulations to mitigate its environmental and health impacts.

E-waste can be classified into several categories based on the materials it contains and its function. One of the most common types is mobile phones and devices, which include old smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other personal electronics that are no longer in use. Computers and their components also make up a significant portion of e-waste, including outdated laptops, desktops, keyboards, monitors, hard drives, and power supplies. Household appliances, such as old refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, air conditioners and televisions are another common form of e-waste when they stop functioning. Computer peripherals, like printers, scanners, cameras, and sound systems, also contribute to the overall e-waste load. Additionally, electrical and electronic appliances, including batteries, chargers, fluorescent lights, and fans, become part of the waste stream once they no longer work. Automotive electronics, such as outdated car engine computers and airbags, further add to the e-waste burden. Lastly, consumer electronics, including gaming consoles, sound systems, and video recorders, also contribute to the growing e-waste problem.

The history of e-waste is tied to the rapid growth of electronic technology, particularly after the 1980s and 1990s when consumer electronics became cheaper and more accessible. In the past, electronic devices were expensive, bulky, and durable, which meant they lasted longer and created less waste. However, with the rise of personal computers and affordable consumer electronics in the 1980s, the issue of e-waste began to grow. The 1990s saw technological advancements that reduced the lifespan of devices, causing old models to be discarded more frequently. The 2000s witnessed the widespread use of flat-screen TVs, laptops, and mobile phones, further exacerbating the e-waste problem. In developing countries, where recycling infrastructure was weak, e-waste was often disposed of irresponsibly. In the 2010s, global awareness grew, and countries began to introduce regulations for the disposal and recycling of e-waste.

E-waste contains a variety of hazardous substances that pose serious environmental and health risks if not properly disposed of or recycled. One of the most dangerous is lead, found in cathode ray tubes, solder, and circuit boards. Lead exposure can cause severe damage to the nervous system, kidneys, and reproductive organs, particularly in children. Mercury, found in fluorescent lights, batteries, and circuit boards, is another highly toxic substance that can harm the brain, kidneys, and nervous system. Cadmium, present in batteries and circuit boards, is carcinogenic and can lead to kidney damage, respiratory issues, and bone disease. Brominated flame retardants (BFRs), found in plastics and circuit boards, are persistent in the environment and can accumulate in living organisms, leading to hormonal disruption and liver damage. Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), found in older electrical equipment, are carcinogenic and cause long-term environmental damage. Chromium, present in some electronic coatings, is toxic and can result in respiratory problems, liver damage, and skin irritation. Lastly, arsenic, found in semiconductors, diodes, and LEDs, is highly toxic and can cause skin issues, lung diseases, and cancer. Improper disposal or recycling of these materials can lead to severe pollution and health hazards for both humans and wildlife, highlighting the critical need for responsible e-waste management.

E-waste has a serious impact on the environment, especially when not disposed of or recycled properly. When e-waste is dumped in open spaces or near water sources, harmful chemicals like mercury, lead, cadmium, and arsenic can leach into the water, polluting rivers and water sources. This not only harms aquatic life but also contaminates drinking water, leading to health crises for both humans and wildlife. Moreover, chemicals like brominated flame retardants and polychlorinated biphenyls remain in the environment for a long time, disrupting ecosystems. These chemicals can enter the food chain and affect wildlife reproduction, threatening biodiversity. They also pose a risk to wild animals, affecting their hunting abilities and overall health.

To tackle the growing issue of e-waste, several measures must be implemented. First, proper disposal is crucial, as e-waste should never be discarded in open spaces or burned. It must be sent to certified recycling centres where it can be safely processed. Additionally, manufacturers should focus on designing products for recycling, creating electronic devices that are not only more durable but also made from fewer harmful substances, making them easier to recycle. Consumer awareness plays a vital role, as individuals need to be educated about the importance of proper disposal and the available recycling options for their old electronics. Moreover, governments should enforce strict regulations, such as the EU’s Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) directive, to ensure responsible e-waste management. Lastly, the development of smart waste management systems is essential, utilising automated technologies to streamline the collection and recycling of e-waste, ensuring that materials are processed efficiently and safely.

India has introduced several key laws and policies for the management of e-waste. The E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 require manufacturers to take responsibility for the recycling and disposal of their products. The Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mandates companies to recycle their products at the end of their lifecycle. The Hazardous Waste (Management, Handling, and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2008 regulate the disposal of hazardous substances like mercury and lead. The Environment Protection Act, 1986 also helps in controlling environmental pollution. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) monitors e-waste management across the country, while state pollution control boards (SPCBs) are responsible for proper disposal and recycling.

The strategy adopted by SPECS (Society of Pollution and Environmental Conservation Scientists) to minimize e-waste through repairing and reusing is a highly effective and sustainable approach. This method not only helps reduce the amount of e-waste that ends up in landfills but also promotes climate change mitigation by extending the life of electronic products and conserving the resources required for manufacturing new devices. For instance, even something as simple as a 9-watt LED bulb can be repaired instead of discarded. By doing so, it contributes to green business practices, as local repair businesses thrive and reduce their environmental footprint. Additionally, this strategy helps consumers save money by offering affordable alternatives to purchasing new products while minimizing the environmental impact. Repair and reuse play a pivotal role in e-waste minimisation, promoting a circular economy where products are used to their full potential before being recycled or disposed of, ultimately leading to a more sustainable future.

(Dr Brij Mohan Sharma is Founder President, Society of Pollution and Environmental Conservation Scientists, Dehradun)