Republic Day celebrated with gusto across state

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Jan: 75th Republic Day celebrations were held in several places across Uttarakhand on Friday in a traditional manner. While celebratory functions were held across the state including in the Raj Bhawan, Chief Minister’s residence, the Secretariat and in the district headquarters and in schools across the state , the main function was held at the Parade ground where Governor Lt-General (Retd) Gurmit Singh hoisted the flag and took the salute of the parade. Earlier, he also hoisted the tricolour at a simple function at Raj Bhawan.

In the main event held at the Parade ground, folk artists of the state gave a beautiful display of folk dance. The outstanding performing police personnel were honoured for their meritorious services.

Tableaux of women empowerment and child development, rural development, tourism, horticulture, information, education, health, forest and industry departments were displayed in the Republic Day celebration. In this display, the tableau of the Information Department bagged the first place, that of Rural Development Department got second place and the tableau of Horticulture Department got third place. The Governor and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured the officers of these departments for the tableaux.

The contingents of Army, CRPF, ITBP, Uttar Pradesh Police, 40th Corps PAC, 40th Corps Mahila Dal, Uttarakhand Home Guards, Provincial Guard, NCC, Horse Team, Police Communication, Fire Brigade participated in the parade. Among the parading contingents, CRPF stood first, ITBP stood second and 40th Vahini Mahila Dal stood third, which were honoured by the Governor and the Chief Minister.

Various cultural groups performed enthralling Chholiya dance, Garhwali dance, Chhapeli, Bhangra and Harul dance at the function.

First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Chief Minister’s wife Geeta Dhami, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, MP Mala Rajyalakshmi, Rajya Sabha member Naresh Bansal, MLA Khajan Das, Dehradun District Panchayat President Madhu Chauhan, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, DGP Abhinav Kumar, Additional Chief were present at the function. Secretary Radha Raturi, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Secretary to Governor Ravinath Raman, Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari, District Magistrate Sonika, SSP Ajay Singh were also present.

Earlier, Governor Singh hoisted the national flag at Raj Bhavan. He expressed his respect and gratitude to the great freedom fighters and the makers of the Constitution who sacrificed everything for the country's independence and paid emotional tribute to them. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the national flag. DGP Abhinav Kumar unfurled the tricolour at the State Police headquarters. The national flag was also hoisted at various district headquarters and the BJP and the Congress offices as well as the offices of various political parties on the occasion of Republic Day. At the BJP State Headquarters, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unfurled the tricolour.

Director General of Information Department Bansidhar Tiwari hoisted the flag at the headquarters of the State Information and Public Relation Department on Ring Road. Tricolour was also hoisted at the offices of various departments across the state and also in the universities and institutions across the state.