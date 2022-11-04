Returning to natural farming is need of hour: Gurmit Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Nov: Governor of Uttarakhand Lt-General (Retd) Gurmit Singh; Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat; Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, today participated in a State Level Natural Farming Workshop organised by the state Agriculture Department at Survey of India Stadium, Hathibarkala. On this occasion, Mukhyamantri Pratikriti Krishi Yojana was also launched and a Namami Gange Pratikriti Krishi Corridor Yojana was also launched. Not only this, the government also announced constitution of Natural Agriculture Board on this occasion and the Governor also released a book based on the theme of National Natural Agriculture.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Lt-General Singh said that natural farming was a single solution to many problems in agriculture. He praised Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat for bringing a new dimension to an ancient agricultural system of India. He had shown a way to all towards returning to nature, Singh said.

The Governor said that natural farming was not a new form but a new identity, in line with the ancient Vedic thought. Under present circumstances it was the need of the hour to return to natural farming. To make natural agriculture a brand in Uttarakhand, one would have to implement this vision on the ground. He said that the state would have to pursue natural agriculture and cow service together. Cow dung and cow urine are very beneficial in making manure for natural farming. He said that the country has to move forward by connecting to the ancient civilization, its culture with the oldest history with modern technologies. The ancient method have to be combined with the modern technologies like artificial intelligence, drone technology, ropeways. This would be the future of India, the governor said and called for setting some goals in this direction.