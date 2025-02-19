RG Hospitals to organise Doon’s biggest Health Run on 23 Feb

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 18 Feb: RG Hospitals is all set to host Dehradun’s biggest health run, RG Marathon 7.0, on 23 February. This completely free community initiative has already attracted over 25,000 registrations, with expectations of surpassing 30,000 registrations before the race day.

Adding to the excitement, the event will be led by Milind Soman, the iconic marathon runner and Bollywood celebrity, inspiring participants to embrace fitness and an active lifestyle.

This year’s RG Marathon will feature two categories: 5K (5 kilometres) – A fun and inclusive run for all fitness levels; and 10K (10 kilometres) – A competitive race for experienced runners.

To encourage participation and recognise top performers, prizes will be awarded to winners in, both, the male and female categories.

The RG Marathon 7.0 is a movement to promote healthy living, physical fitness, and preventive healthcare. As lifestyle diseases continue to rise, RG Hospitals aims to drive awareness about cardiovascular health, mental well-being, and the benefits of regular exercise through this initiative.

Dr Manoj Gupta (Sr Consultant Urology – RG Hospitals, Dehradun), stated, “Regular physical activity, like running, is essential for overall well-being and disease prevention. This marathon encourages people to adopt a healthier lifestyle and take charge of their fitness.”

Amit Vig (Head – Strategic Initiatives, RG Group of Hospitals), added, “The RG Marathon is an extension of our commitment to community health. By making this event free and accessible, we are encouraging people to prioritise fitness and lead healthier lives.”

Puneet Vig (Growth & Business Consultant – RG Group of Hospitals), pointed out, “Each year, RG Marathon grows in scale and impact. With cash prizes, celebrity participation, and a record-breaking turnout expected, this edition will be the biggest yet.”

Dr Sanket Narayan (Medical Superintendent – RG Hospitals) emphasised, “Running strengthens the heart, reduces stress, and improves overall fitness. We encourage everyone to participate, whether as a beginner or a seasoned runner.”

Dr Akshita (Head Anaesthesia & Critical Care – RG Hospitals) added, “Physical inactivity is a growing concern. Through this marathon, we aim to inspire people to adopt healthier habits and embrace a more active lifestyle.”