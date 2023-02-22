Ritu Khanduri to participate in 19th Annual Zone III Conference of CPA in Sikkim

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Feb: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan will participate in the 19th Annual Zone III Conference of CPA India Region being held in Gangtok in Sikkim. She will reach Gangtok tomorrow from Delhi where the five day Conference is being organised.

The conference will be inaugurated on 23 February by Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and Chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region. Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will also participate in the event. Apart from the Legislative Assemblies of the North-Eastern States (Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh), the Presiding Officers of the Legislative Assemblies of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan will also participate in the conference.

Three important topics expected to be discussed at the conference are ‘Making Parliament and Legislative Assemblies more accessible to the public/citizens’, ‘Drug abuse and the way forward’, and Cyber Bullying.

Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan had earlier participated in the convention of CPA of Canada, where she had represented India and the state of Uttarakhand. It may be noted that she is currently the only woman speaker in the whole of the country.