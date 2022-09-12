Role of teachers crucial in taking country ahead: Gurmit Singh

GURUGRAM, 10 Sep: Governor Lt-General (Retd) Gurmit Singh, participated as chief guest in a ceremony organised by the Saarthi Sanstha of Culture in Gurugram, Haryana today. In the programme, he presented “Sanskriti Ke Charioteer Samman” to 15 educationists and art scholars who had made exceptional contribution in the field of education. In his address, the Governor said that the strength of a teacher was extraordinary. A teacher’s actions had the potential to change the course of time. Teachers ought to be never considered ordinary and that extraordinary teachers could make the impossible possible.

The Governor said that presently after the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of independence, the country was now engaged in realising its golden dreams. It had reached a new level where new vision and dreams were being seen and new resolutions were being made. He said that these new resolutions would also come true. The coming 25 years were going to take the country forward by taking the golden steps. The Governor said that present-time children would play a role in building a Golden India. Today’s students would establish India as a prosperous, strong and a Vishwa Guru on the strength of education, knowledge, skill, hard work, dedication, hard work and practice. Behind all these dreams the teachers or the gurus would be the biggest contributors.

Lt-General Singh said that the new National Education Policy of the country had been prepared only to make these dreams a reality. This policy would become a ground reality only on the strength of the activism of the teachers of the country. The new education policy would have to be implemented with the culmination of hard work and intellectual skills by all concerned and it would make the future of the nation golden.

The Governor said that the Saarathi Sanstha was an organisation that had been working for the last 10 years to increase the quality of education in Gurugram and for the promotion of Indian culture in society through art, literature and music, which was a highly commendable work. The office bearers of the organisation and many people were present on this occasion.