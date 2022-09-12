Rahul Mittra, Sham Kaushal & Saurabh Shukla honoured at Norway Festival

OSLO, 9 Sept: Acclaimed filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra, Veteran action Director Sham Kaushal and popular writer-actor-direcrtor Saurabh Shukla were honoured at the 20th edition of Bollywood Festival Norway, in a glittering ceremony at a packed Lorenskog Kulturhus centre, few miles away from the capital city of Oslo. Mayor of Lorenskog Ragnhild Bergheim presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Sham Kaushal, while Saurabh Shukla and Rahul Mittra were awarded for their contribution to the Indian film industry. An emotional Sham Kaushal thanked everyone with whom he worked in the film industry in a career spanning four decades and urged everyone to never stop dreaming. Saurabh Shukla shared his passion to become rich when he came to Mumbai years ago and finally succeeding in getting paid for what he likes doing. “That for me is being rich,” said Shukla. Rahul Mittra who has succeeded in becoming a respected name in the Indian film and entertainment industry, in a short span of time by backing good content, spoke about the power of Indian cinema as the strongest soft power and highlighted its role as a major tool of enhancing cultural diplomacy in the world.

The award function was followed by a spectacular dance performance by Indian, Polish and Norwegian dance troupes and a stunning act by The International stunt academy of Norway.

Festival Director Nasrullah Qureshi shared his journey of last twenty years to polularise Indian cinema in this part of the world, while head of festival programme Hemant Wason gave the vote of thanks.

The Festival will also have multiple film screenings of Indian and Iranian films, followed by a concert which will pay a tribute to legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar.