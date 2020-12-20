Rotary Club Dehradun Distributed Woolen Caps & Mufflers To Vikram And Auto Drivers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 19 Dec: Rotary Club Dehradun, distributed 75 Woollen Caps and Mufflers to the Auto Rickshaw/ Tempo drivers. This drive was conducted because most of them had to brave the biting wind while driving. Earlier the same were released by Agriculture Minister, Subodh Uniyal.

The logo of Rotary is printed on the caps so as to increase Rotary awareness amongst the public.

The members involved in the drive were Rtn Dr Farooq, PP Rtn R K Bakshi , Rtn A K Srivastava and Rtn Satish Sharma.