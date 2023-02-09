Rs 1203 Cr spent on free treatment under Ayushman Scheme in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Feb: The State Health Authority has released data on the progress as well as feedback from the public on the Atal Ayushman Yojana being run in Uttarakhand. The Authority has claimed that the data and feedback confirm that the Ayushman Yojana is living up to the expectations of public welfare. So far, 6.67 lakh patients have availed free treatment facility under the scheme. The government has spent more than Rs 1203 crores in ensuring free treatment of the patients in Uttarakhand, so far.

According to a report released today by the State Health Authority, the feedback coming from various hospitals of the state is enough to underline the importance of the Ayushman Yojana. In the past, many people were not able to get treatment for their ailments due to financial burden and were forced to risk their lives despite being unwell. But ever since the Ayushman Yojana started, patients from economically weaker backgrounds are also getting free treatment for serious ailments including surgeries and regular dialysis.

Dhanveer, a resident of Kichha, says that he is a labourer. He was injured in an accident while at work. He got free treatment under the Ayushman Yojana. He said that, if the Ayushman scheme had not been there, it was certain that he would have remained disabled, and it would have been difficult to run the family since his financial condition was not such that he could have got himself treated.

Beneficiaries of the scheme include Bhopal Singh, resident of Paplon, Lakshmi Devi of Chamoli, Gangaram, resident of Bamand village, Uttarkashi, Gunariram, resident of Bura village, Arun Kumar of Haridwar, and a large number of others, who would have remained untreated and suffered helplessly had they not availed of free treatment under Ayushman Yojana. These beneficiaries said that, if there was no Ayushman Yojana, then they could not have got over the financial and health crisis all their lives. The scheme has given many people the gift of a healthy and happy life again, while for many patients this scheme has proved to be a life-saver. The treated patients expressed their gratitude to the government.

In a span of just four years, more than 49.72 lakh Ayushman cards have been made in the state. Most of the people of the state are taking advantage of the free treatment facility. The total number of patients who have availed free treatment under Ayushman Yajana so far in the state has reached more than 6.67 lakh. The government has spent more than Rs 1203 crores on the free treatment of the beneficiaries under the scheme.

According to Dr Mayank Badola, associated with the State Health Authority, 223 hospitals in Uttarakhand and more than 30,000 hospitals across the country are listed under the Ayushman Scheme.