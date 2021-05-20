Ruskin Bond celebrates 87th birthday with family

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 19 May: Famous writer Ruskin Bond celebrated his 87th birthday at his home here, today, with great simplicity. He cut a cake with his family to celebrate the occasion.

He shared a video with his fans acknowledging the greetings from all over the world. He expressed sorrow that the Corona pandemic continues to shake the country and hoped that it would soon get over, allowing people to live their lives as before.

He promised he would meet his fans and present his new book. He revealed that many new stories developed by him were written by him during the Corona period. He urged everyone to stay safe and stay at home, and also to follow the rules issued by the government and the administration.

His family members also expressed happiness on the occasion. Since morning, Bond’s fans started extending birthday wishes over the media. He could not meet anybody because of corona restrictions. The owner of Cambridge Book Depot, Sunil Arora, said that every year he was the first to reach Bond’s to celebrate his birthday but this time it could not be done. He prayed for the long and healthy life of his great hero so that he constantly writes books for his fans. He said many fans of Ruskin Bond cut cakes at their homes to celebrate the day.