Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati gives talk on meditation at U’chal University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Oct: In a spiritually-charged event that left attendees feeling inspired and enlightened, the convergence of spirituality and motivation took centre stage at Uttaranchal University, here, today. The university organised ‘An Expert Talk on Motivation and Meditation for Youth’ at its Swami Vivekananda Auditorium.

Jitender Joshi, Chancellor, Uttaranchal University, and Dr Abhishek Joshi, Executive Director, Students’ Affairs and IT Services, welcomed the expert, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, a spiritual leader and motivational speaker with a bouquet and a memento. Dr Shravan Kumar, the Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Student Welfare (SLA & SW), gave the welcome address.

Participants were treated to a motivational talk that transcended the ordinary and delved deep into the spiritual realm. The event aimed to explore the intersection of spirituality and motivation, igniting the inner fire to overcome challenges and discover a life of purpose and fulfilment. Attendees left the event with a renewed sense of motivation and a deeper understanding of the power of spirituality in navigating life’s hurdles. The day served as a reminder that spirituality and motivation are not isolated concepts, but intertwined forces that, when harnessed, can propel individuals to greater heights in their personal and academic journeys.

Also present were Dr SD Pandey, Dean UIT, Dr Sumit Chaudhary, HoD, CSE, Dr SK Joshi, HoD, Mechanical Engineering, Dr S Dhama, HoD, Aerospace, along with other faculty members, and a large number of students. The event was moderated by Dr Anubhuti Dhyani and coordinated by Saurabh Rajvanshi, Manager of the Branding Cell.