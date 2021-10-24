Sanjeevani donates Rs 51,000 to CM’s Relief Fund

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Oct: An assistance amount of Rs 51,000 was donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund by Sanjeevani, a non-profit organisation run by the Uttarakhand Civil Service Officers’ Wives Association at a function held at CSI located on Old Mussoorie Road on Saturday. The occasion was conclusion of the two-day Sanjeevani Diwali Fest programme. In the concluding session, Geeta Dhami, wife of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated and encouraged the self-help groups setting up stalls. On this occasion the President of the organisation Harleen Kaur Sandhu, wife of Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, Rashmi Vardhan, Anshu Pandey and other members were also present. During the fest, stalls based on local products of Uttarakhand were also set up for display. The objective of this fair organised by Sanjeevani is to provide a platform to the artisans, handicraftsmen, artists and small entrepreneurs of the state to showcase their products to overcome the economic loss caused by Covid-19. The proceeds from the fair will be used for social welfare work in the state.