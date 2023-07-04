Saurabh Gaharwar finally assumes charge as Rudraprayag DM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jul: IAS officer Saurabh Gaharwar who had been recently transferred as District Magistrate Rudraprayag , has finally assumed charge on his new post. He was earlier posted as DM Tehri. There was wide speculation in the media following his transfer from the post of DM Tehri to the post of DM Rudraprayag that he was unhappy with his transfer from a bigger and politically more important district of Tehri to relatively a smaller district Rudraprayag and that he had even threatened to resign. As per the speculation, the government assigned the responsibility of convincing him to join on his new posting to recently posted Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey and to IAS Officer Anshul Singh who had yesterday held a long meeting with Gaharwar . Vinay Shankar Pandey however denied that Gaharwar was unhappy with his new posting.

While joining as DM Rudraprayag , Saurabh Gaharwar listed successful completion of reconstruction project in Kedarnath and to resolve people’s problems in Rudraprayag as his top priorities.