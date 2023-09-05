Scouts & Guides will be participants in national programmes: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 4 Sept: A special meeting of the Regional Council was called today in Doon under the chairmanship of Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Regional President of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Uttarakhand, and School Education Minister. Many important resolutions regarding Scouts and Guides were passed by the Council.

Dr Rawat said that the scope of Scouts and Guides will be expanded in the state. Units will be established in schools, higher education institutes, medical colleges, Sanskrit schools and madrasas. He said that by 2025, when Uttarakhand will be celebrating the Silver Jubilee of its formation, a target has been set to register more than one lakh Scouts and Guides and Rover Rangers across the state. Apart from this, Scouts Guides and Rover Rangers will also be linked to the drug de-addiction campaign, blood donation and blood donor registration campaign, road safety campaign, new voter campaign and literacy campaigns run across the state from time to time. All the Scouts & Guides would develop family-oriented activities in their lives and can discharge social responsibilities as well as national responsibilities.

Dr Rawat said that Uttarakhand is a sensitive state in terms of disaster, hence, 10,000 Scouts, Guides and Rover Rangers will also be given training related to disaster management. They would serve as volunteers in the disaster-affected areas. It was decided at the meeting that Uttarakhand will bid for organising the international level 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Scout; Leaders Summit to be held in April 2024. If Uttarakhand gets the opportunity to organise this event, it will be a big achievement for the state.

In the meeting, it was also decided to send the proposal for construction of the regional building, vehicles and other infrastructural facilities of the Scout & Guides to the government for the coming financial year. An annual action plan will be prepared for conducting the activities of Scouts & Guides.

Regional Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Uttarakhand, and Director of Secondary Education Seema Jaunsari, Regional Commissioner Vandana Garbyal, Raghunath Lal Arya, State Secretary RM Kala, Chief Commissioner DRN Bharti, Vice President Prof AS Uniyal, Dr Anita Chamola, Dr Sai Kiran Tomar and state and district level officials were present on the occasion.