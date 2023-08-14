Screening held for two awarded Garhwali films in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 12 Aug: In the last two years, the state of Uttarakhand notched a historic achievement in the field of cinema when two films named ‘Sunpat’ and ‘Patal-Tee’ were screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI, Goa). Awarded with the country’s most prestigious film-festival title ‘Indian Panorama’. This achievement has given the state’s film world a direction to carve out new possibilities by presenting Uttarakhand on the world stage.

Both these films were screened in a special program organized by Anubhuti Uttarakhand at SJ Paradise Hotel, Majra on Saturday evening, in which many well-known writers, musicians, artists, film directors and social media personalities of Uttarakhand participated. The main objective of this program was to improve Uttarakhand cinema in front of the people and to promote a commercial market for all types of artists so that more and more films are made in the state as well as employment opportunities are created on a large scale.

All the people who came to the program praised both films a lot. Youth icon Sanjoli Singh said that both films are completely different from each other. Patal-Tee takes one to a different world hidden in Uttarakhand, whereas Sunpat connects people with their childhood, which makes people laugh as well as emotional. Social worker Uma Bhatt described both films as famous Iranian cinema. She said that till now such films were not seen in Uttarakhand. Both movies have been liked by people of all age groups. All the people who came to the program praised both films a lot. Youth icon Sanjoli Singh said that both films are completely different from each other. Patal-Tee takes one to a different world hidden in Uttarakhand, whereas Sunpat connects people with their childhood, which makes people laugh as well as emotional. Social worker Uma Bhatt described both films as famous Iranian cinema. She said that till now such films were not seen in Uttarakhand. Both movies have been liked by people of all age groups.

These films are being screened for the first time on the 19th and 20th in Dehradun for the general public under a program organized by Anubhuti Uttarakhand so that people can collectively experience the new Uttarakhand cinema on the big screen. Renowned film personalities including Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty have contributed to these films.

Both the films have been shot in remote villages of Uttarakhand and the films have local villagers acting in them, whose performances have stunned film critics at various film festivals.

Rahul Rawat, director of the film ‘Sunpat’ and founder of the Anubhuti Uttarakhand program, says, “Our goal is to attract the attention of the world to Uttarakhand and attract the people of Uttarakhand community to Uttarakhand cinema through these films, especially the new generation that can contribute to building a vibrant film industry. This initiative will attract more filmmakers in the times to come, encourage local talent and promote the growth of the film industry in Uttarakhand. A rich cinema culture will develop and ultimately lead to cultural conservation, tourism promotion, social awareness and community engagement as well as the economic and overall development of the state. We call upon the community and cinema lovers of Uttarakhand to come forward in large numbers and support the creative talent of Uttarakhand.”

‘Patal-Tee Director Santosh Rawat and Rahul Rawat both answered the questions.

Theatre activist Shreesh Dobhal conducted the Q&A session.

Former MLA Manoj Rawat, media personality & actor Satish Sharma, actor Abhishek Maindola, singer Ne-Yo Pharswan, were present amongst others.