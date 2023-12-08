SDC Foundation, Airbus to collaborate on establishing 300 Plastic Banks in Doon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: Dehradun based Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation and Airbus India have announced their CSR collaboration to set up 300 Plastic Banks in Doon.

Airbus is a global pioneer in the aerospace industry, operating in the commercial aircraft, helicopters, defence and space sector. The company is a leader in designing, manufacturing and delivering aerospace products, services and solutions to customers on a worldwide scale. It is the largest aeronautics and space company in Europe and is at the forefront of the aviation industry.

The Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation is a Dehradun based environmental action and advocacy group that is engaged in communication, capacity building and community mobilisation. SDC Foundation has been working closely on issues of sustainable development and citizen engagement in Uttarakhand. Its key functional domains include climate and environmental conservation, sustainable urbanisation and solid and plastic waste management.

Under this collaboration, SDC Foundation shall collect, segregate and process plastic waste primarily for conversion of waste to energy i.e. conversion of plastic waste to fuel. The plastic waste that will be collected from the various Plastic Banks will be brought to the Plastic Waste Storage and Segregation Centre of SDC Foundation. Waste will be segregated here and will be handed over for the plastic to fuel project of CSIR-IIP and to other authorised recyclers of plastic waste.

Plastic Banks will be set up at schools, colleges, hostels, showrooms, government offices, hospitals, religious places, hotels and apartment blocks. The target is to open 70-80 Plastic Banks in the next six months with a goal to reach 250-300 Plastic Banks by March 2025.

As a part of this collaboration, several on-premises capacity building and awareness workshops, clean-up drives and rallies, particularly for the students and schools, to boost the collective mindset of the participants towards reduction, reuse and recycling of plastic waste will be organised regularly.

Anoop Nautiyal, Founder, SDC Foundation, expressed his delight on partnering with Airbus and said, “With increasing disposable incomes, changing lifestyles and a larger influx of tourists, plastic waste has surged significantly in the last several years. Apart from inculcating the practice of segregation, the collected plastic waste will be recycled in a scientific manner. While on the one hand this will promote circularity; it will also reduce littering and waste burden on open spaces and waste collection centres in the city.”