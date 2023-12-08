There will be investment of Rs 3500 Cr in pharma sector: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: Through the two-day Investors’ Summit being organised in the state, proposals for investment worth Rs 3500 crore have been received in the pharma sector, through which five thousand youth of the state will get employment opportunities. Apart from this, in higher education, five reputed private universities will open their educational institutions in different areas of the state, where students from India and abroad as well as local students will get the opportunity to study. The local youth will get employment as well as self-employment.

State Education and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, today, held a review meeting of the Health and Higher Education Departments at his official residence in Yamuna Colony in which he discussed the investment proposals received in the two sectors in relation to the Global Investors’ Summit to be held in Dehradun. He gave instructions to departmental officers regarding implementation.

Dr Rawat said that this is a golden opportunity for the state which will prove to be a boon for the all-round development of the state. He said that, so far, proposals worth crores of rupees for investment in the state have been agreed upon. It includes the fields of health and education. The companies whose proposals have been received so far under the pharma sector mainly include Acmes, East African, Print Pack, Windlass Biotech, etc., who have made investment proposals of about Rs 3500 crore. With its establishment, there is a possibility of providing employment to about 5000 youth.