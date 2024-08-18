Secy R Rajesh inspects motor roads in Kedar Valley, seeks faster repair

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag, 16 Aug: On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Secretary in charge of Rudraprayag District, Dr R Rajesh Kumar today conducted a field inspection of the works going on after heavy rains in Kedar Valley with the officials concerned. During the inspection, Dr Kumar walked from km 72 to 75 on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund National Highway and instructed the officials to speed up the repairs.

Later, he claimed that the repair work is going on at a fast pace for the restoration of the road broken due to heavy rains on the Kedarnath Dham Yatra route.

Dr Kumar inspected the works being done by the NH Division of Public Works Department (PWD) and Irrigation Department. He said that, to strengthen the damaged road, the entire team of PWD is deployed from km 72 of the National Highway. Along with this, the Secretary in charge also inspected the last damaged portion of the road till km 75. Here, JCB machines have been deployed to ensure faster repair. Kumar also observed that preventive repair work should also be carried out at other such places which have also been identified as vulnerable and having a high possibility of road damage due to landslides in near future.

The Secretary was informed by the National Highway officials that a proposal has been sent to THDC for strengthening such identified roads. On this, the Secretary directed the officials to include the more sensitive places in the proposal submitted to THDC.

After inspecting the works being done by the irrigation section on both sides of the Son River in Sonprayag, Dr Kumar shared that the work on the left side of the Son River will be started in one or two days. At the same time, instructions have been given to the officials to start the work on the right side of this river immediately.

The Sitapur parking area was also inspected. After this, detailed discussions were held with the district and police administrations. He added that the government will be informed about all the necessary help to be given to the district administration from the government level.

On this occasion, officials of National Highway, PWD, Irrigation Department along with SDM of Ukhimath, Anil Kumar Shukla, etc., were present.