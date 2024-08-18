Shishir Priyadarshi inaugurates DSMUN’24 at opening ceremony

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 Aug: Shishir Priyadarshi was the Chief Guest at the Opening Ceremony of the Doon School Model United Nations Conference, 2024, held here today. The opening ceremony of the DSMUN Conference 2024 took place in the BML Munjal Auditorium, The Doon School.

The Doon School is hosting the largest ever edition of the conference from 16 to 18 August. Hosting more than 430 delegates from 40 schools across the nation, the 17th edition of the Conference features 11 committees.

Be it the rise of private military companies or the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019, the committee agendas address some of the most pertinent contemporary issues that plague society. Each of the 11 committees this year is designated to not only test cognitive boundaries but also furnish novel perspectives to carry forth from the conference. The conference theme this year is “Musings of a Divided World, Resolutions of a United One”, which underscores the attempt to take delegates on a journey which helps blur physical boundaries and transforms conflict to harmony and collaboration.

Priyadarshi is currently the President of Global Relations at the Adani Group. In the past, Priyadarshi had served as an officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) for 20 years before becoming the first Indian civil servant to be appointed as Director of Development at the World Trade Organisation.

During his address to the 750 people involved in the conference, he reminisced about his time at Doon and how school played a significant role in his development. Additionally, he discussed the impact diplomacy has on our lives and how high-school simulations of the United Nations like DSMUN are extremely necessary to actually understand pressing global issues. All delegates are looking forward to having a memorable experience!