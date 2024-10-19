Seminar held at Govt PG College, Ranikhet, on ‘Shaping Future Innovators’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Ranikhet, 18 Oct: In a dynamic showcasing of research and innovation, the Department of Chemistry at Government PG College, Ranikhet, organised a one-day seminar for MSc students. The event provided a stage for emerging scholars to present their groundbreaking research, sparking lively discussions and highlighting their academic potential. Students delved into a variety of research topics, with their presentations rigorously evaluated by a panel of judges.

The panel, featuring Dr Tanuja Tiwari, Dr Niharika, and Dr Sheetal Chauhan, awarded the top honours. In the MSc 1st semester category, Divya Aswal secured 1st place, followed closely by Bhaskar Satyawali in 2nd. Among MSc 3rd semester students, Pooja Bisht claimed the top spot, with Divya Kaira taking 2nd place.

The college Principal, Prof Pushpesh Pandey, in his address during the prize distribution ceremony, applauded the students’ remarkable efforts. He emphasised, “Events like this are key to nurturing well-rounded individuals. They not only expand academic knowledge but also build the confidence necessary to tackle future challenges.”

Dr Prasoon Joshi, Head of the Chemistry Department, expressed deep gratitude to the students and faculty. “Such academic platforms are crucial in honing research and communication skills. Regularly hosting these seminars will unlock even greater opportunities for students,” he remarked.

Programme Coordinator Dr Reema Priyadarshi, in her closing speech, thanked everyone involved and noted, “This seminar offered a fantastic opportunity for students to showcase their hard work and creativity.” Dr Hemlata Bhatt and Dr Rashmi Rautela played key roles in ensuring the event ran smoothly.

Dr Bharat Pandey, Coordinator of the Science Popularisation Cell, underscored the event’s significance, saying, “These activities cultivate curiosity and a scientific mindset, driving students toward exciting new research frontiers.” The seminar, a collaborative success among students and faculty, left participants feeling inspired and empowered to further explore their academic and research potential.