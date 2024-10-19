Great potential in Doon Varsity’s Dept of German Studies: Dr Michael Stadler

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 18 Oct: A senior German language expert and DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service) representative, Dr Michael Stadler, visited the Department of German Studies, Doon University, here, to conduct the DAAD OnSet 2024 examination for students of the department. Dr Stadler is currently working as DAAD lecturer at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Four students from the department have qualified for the next step of the prestigious international scholarship in Germany.

The examination functions on DAAD’s online system and enables the students who score higher grades to become eligible for the prestigious HSK scholarship programme of DAAD, which gives a chance to the eligible students to visit Germany on fully paid scholarship to participate in a summer school across more than 100 German public universities. This was the first time that DAAD selected Doon University to be a location for their OnSet examination.

Dr Stadler was captivated by the positive response from the students of the department and mentioned that it has a promising future in the field. On this occasion, Head of the Department Dr Vipul Goswami, and other colleagues Chandrika Kumar, Priyanka, Pragya Khugshal and Pooja Kaushik were present. They facilitated the visit of Dr Stadler and assisted him in the OnSet examination at the department.