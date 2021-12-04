Seminar on AIDS awareness held at Uttaranchal University on World AIDS Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Dec: A seminar cum awareness programme was conducted at Uttaranchal University, here today on the occasion of World AIDS Day which falls on 1 December each year. The seminar was organised by NSS Uttaranchal University and Biogenerika Student Club, School of Applied and Life Sciences (SALS) in association with Uttarakhand State AIDS control Society. The seminar was inaugurated with Lamp lightning by Vice Chancellor of Uttaranchal University, Prof Dr Dharam Buddhi, Prof Ajay SinghDean SALS, Uttaranchal University), Prof VK Srivastava (NSS Coordinator, Uttaranchal University), Sonali Sahani (Technical Expert, Uttarakhand State AIDS Control Society), Nishesh Sharma and Sukriti Singh. Inauguration was followed by welcome address by Prof Ajay Singh in which he briefed about the objective of organising the seminar alongwith the information about active AIDS Control programme in the country. Prof Dr Dharam Buddhi in his address emphasised the importance of organising such seminars to create awareness in society regarding issues such as AIDS. Sonali Sahani in her technical session discussed about causes, preventive measures, treatment procedures related to HIV and AIDS. The seminar was successful in achieving its goal and creating awareness among participants. The event was coordinated by Sukriti Singh and more than 250 participants were present in the seminar.