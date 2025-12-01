Sensei Dev Nath appointed India’s Branch Chief of IKO Kyokushin Kai-Kan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Nov: The Indian Kyokushin Karate community is celebrating a proud milestone as Sensei Dev Nath has been officially appointed the Branch Chief of India for the International Karate Organization (IKO) Kyokushin Kai-Kan), the world’s leading authority in authentic full-contact Karate.

The appointment recognises Sensei Dev Nath’s over 40-year contribution to Kyokushin Karate and his unwavering dedication to the philosophy of Osu no Seishin — the spirit of perseverance, respect, and commitment.

This honour follows a careful evaluation of Sensei Dev Nath’s performance and leadership by Shihan Katsuhito Gorai, International Committee Member IKO Kyokushin Kai-Kan, who acknowledged him as thoroughly deserving of this prestigious role. The organisation also extended its trust through the approval of Kancho Shokei Matsui, President of IKO Kyokushin Kai-Kan.

A special appreciation was extended to Shihan Anand Lal, whose recommendation played a vital part in the approval of Sensei Dev Nath’s Branch Chief application.

In a memorable ceremony, Shihan Arthur Hovhannisyan personally presented the Branch Chief License to Sensei Dev Nath — an unforgettable and emotionally significant moment in his martial arts journey.

Speaking about the honour, Sensei Dev Nath shared that although such recognition could have arrived years earlier, receiving it carries deeper meaning and responsibility.

Reflecting on his journey, Sensei Dev Nath said, “Being appointed as a Branch Chief of IKO Kyokushin Kai-Kan is not just an honour — it is the fulfilment of a dream carried for more than 30 years. Since the day I entered the dojo, my mission has been to walk the true path shown by our founder, Sosai Masutatsu Oyama. Kyokushin is not just a martial art, it is my way of life.”

As the new Branch Chief, Sensei Dev Nath emphasised his commitment to expanding and strengthening Kyokushin Karate across India. He reaffirmed his dedication to nurturing disciplined, humble, and strong karatekas who uphold the true essence of Kyokushin both on and off the mat.

With this prestigious recognition, India stands on the global Kyokushin platform, advancing under the banner of IKO Kyokushin Kai-Kan — the world’s No. 1 Karate organisation.