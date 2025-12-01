9th Dr Sarojini Naidu International Award for Working Women Ceremony held at Marwah Studios

Garhwal Post Bureau

Noida, 30 Nov: In a spectacular celebration of excellence, empowerment, and global womanhood, Marwah Studios hosted the prestigious 9th Dr Sarojini Naidu International Award for Working Women, honouring distinguished achievers from India and across the world. The event witnessed an overwhelming display of dignity, pride, and national spirit as women leaders from diverse sectors were felicitated for their exceptional contributions to society and industry.

Dr Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and a globally recognised cultural diplomat, proudly presented the awards to the meticulously selected awardees who represent the highest standards of professional integrity, leadership, and commitment. The ceremony commenced with a grand red-carpet welcome, at which the awardees were escorted by a ceremonial band playing patriotic tunes, setting a powerful and emotional tone for the evening.

Each honouree received a special certificate and a bespoke memento, symbolising their accomplishments and the legacy of Dr Sarojini Naidu. The event also featured the inauguration of an exclusive exhibition of designer garments, showcased by the talented students of the AAFT School of Fashion & Design—an inspiring display of young creativity and innovation.

Adding to the prestige of the occasion, Dr Marwah presented each awardee with two acclaimed books—“Accolades” and “A Walk In the Corridors of Eternity”—chronicling his global journey and lifelong dedication to art, culture, media, and diplomacy.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Marwah delivered an inspiring keynote, urging women professionals to continue shaping India’s socio-economic landscape with strength and vision. As an Ambassador of India’s cultural diplomacy and a strong proponent of national development, he emphasised the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, calling upon women to lead with courage, innovation, and self-reliance. His motivational words resonated deeply with the audience, igniting a renewed sense of purpose and determination.

The grand ceremony reaffirmed Marwah Studios’ unwavering commitment to honouring excellence and promoting gender empowerment on global platforms. The 9th edition of the Dr Sarojini Naidu International Award for Working Women stands as a shining tribute to the indomitable spirit of women who continue to transform the world with their extraordinary achievement.